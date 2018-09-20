'30 minutes. One second late, I got some ammo': Sextortion texts read in court as lawyers seek jail term

A Metro Vancouver man who tried to extort oral sex from an on-again, off-again fling by sending nude photos to her boyfriend should spend two months behind bars, Crown and defence lawyers have told a judge.

Alexander John Chadderton Baziw, 21, pleaded guilty in June to extortion and publication of an intimate image without consent. A joint submission for 60 days' jail time was presented during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Vancouver provincial court.

Judge Wilson Lee heard that Baziw and the victim were in the midst of an intense sexual affair when the offences happened on June 29, 2017. The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Baziw was angry that the young woman wasn't breaking up with her boyfriend, and the pair had been arguing by text message for more than 24 hours, according to evidence presented to the court.

Baziw threatened to tell the boyfriend about the affair, warning that he had a "gigabyte" of nude photos of the victim.

"How about meet up with me, suck my c--k, and I'll stop right now," Baziw wrote in a text message read for the court.

He gave her an address on Vancouver's West Side, and told her, "30 minutes. One second late, I got some ammo."

Baziw had readied photos to send to the victim's boyfriend by Facebook Messenger. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

When she arrived at the address, Baziw called her vulgar names and showed her his phone, where he'd readied a naked photo to send her boyfriend on Facebook Messenger. When Baziw demanded oral sex, she refused, crying hysterically, the court heard.

Lucky for the victim, a neighbour was watching and called police.

An investigation would later reveal that before Baziw met up with the victim, he'd already sent two intimate photos to the boyfriend.

'Alexei broke me'

The young woman submitted a victim impact statement about how that night has affected her life, and it was read for the court Wednesday.

"Alexei broke me. He crosses my mind every day and every day I think of what he did to me," she wrote.

She said she had to quit her job in a Vancouver restaurant because she was having panic attacks, and rarely socializes because she fears running into him.

"He's had the ability to go out where he pleased," she wrote. "While he's doing that, I'm at home crying."

Crown counsel has also asked for Baziw to be given two years' probation after his release from jail.

But defence lawyer Lawrence Myers argued that would interfere with Baziw's plans to move to the U.S. and join the Air Force. Baziw has American citizenship, the court heard.

In a brief statement to the judge, Baziw said, "I understand I did wrong that night and I'm here to make it right." He also claimed he has little memory of what happened and that he had "blacked out."

Lee suspended sentencing until a later date at the request of the defence, who said Baziw needed time to get his affairs in order.

Baziw was also charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident, but that charge will be stayed after his guilty pleas.