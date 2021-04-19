Suspect arrested after 3 youths stabbed at outdoor party on Vancouver Island

Police have arrested a youth after three young people were stabbed at an outdoor party on Vancouver Island on the weekend.

Comox Valley RCMP say they received a report that three people had been stabbed around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They were all seriously injured and taken to hospital in Comox by B.C. Emergency Health Services.

According to an RCMP release, the three youths are in stable condition and expected to recover.

"The school district has activated their critical incident response team which will be available to support students, families, and staff after this alarming incident," said Const. Monika Terragni, with the Comox Valley RCMP.

Police say the suspect was quickly identified, arrested and was still in custody as of Sunday evening.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact them at 1-250-338-1321 or contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they want to stay anonymous.