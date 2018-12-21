CBC News ·

Prince George RCMP are advising drivers to be extra cautious after a woman ran over a three-year-old child with her SUV in a parking lot Wednesday.

The incident took place at 11 a.m. in a parking lot off Ospika Boulevard near Massey Drive.

Officers say the female driver of a small SUV entered the parking lot of a strip mall. The three-year-old, meanwhile, was in the lot, standing next to a parent who was tending to a younger child.

The driver hit the three-year-old and one tire of her vehicle completely drove over the mid-section of the child.

The driver remained at the scene and the child was taken to hospital. Police say the toddler is "miraculously" expected to recover fully.

In a release, Sgt. Matt LaBelle of the Prince George RCMP's Traffic Services Section, said the incident should never have occurred.

"We could have had a far more tragic ending," LaBelle said.

Charges against the driver are pending. RCMP say alcohol was not a factor.