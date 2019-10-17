New contract ends strike at 3 Vancouver hotels, but workers still off the job at Hotel Georgia

Hotel workers at three downtown Vancouver hotels have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a strike that has lasted nearly a month.

Employees of the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront voted Wednesday night in favour of a deal that will see raises of up to 25 per cent, and new standards for workplace safety, sexual harassment and job security, according to Unite Here Local 40

However, nearly 200 people remain on strike at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, where they have been working without a contract for 10 months.

"Our members are key to the success of these luxury hotels, and they chose the sacrifice of striking in order to win improved working conditions, respect and a real future in this industry," local union president Zailda Chan said in a statement.

"With this contract we have achieved a new standard in the hospitality industry which will improve the lives of not only our own members and their families, but the lives of all hotel workers in Vancouver."

Michael D'Angelo, vice president of labour relations for the Hyatt, said in a written statement that the hotels are pleased with the new deal.

"We remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive workplace that earns an average colleague tenure of more than 12 years and consistent third-party recognition," D'Angelo said.