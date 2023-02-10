3 teens charged in downtown Vancouver assault that left visitor with serious injuries

Vancouver police say three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after an incident in downtown Vancouver last weekend.

According to the VPD, a 29-year-old man from Vancouver Island was the victim of the assault while he was in Vancouver for a visit.

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Seymour and Dunsmuir streets, not far from the Granville Street SkyTrain station.

Police say he "suffered serious injuries that required medical attention," although the nature of his injuries is unclear.

"VPD officers, who had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over planters and kicking doors, located the injured victim, then arrested the suspects nearby," said spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

The VPD said in its statement that the attack was unprovoked in nature.

Two youths from Abbotsford, aged 15 and 17 and an 18-year-old from Langley, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.