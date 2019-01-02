3 suspicious deaths being investigated in Port Angeles, Washington

Police in the U.S. are investigating the suspicious deaths of three people in Port Angeles, Washington.

Port Angeles is in Clallam County in Washington State, across the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Victoria, B.C.

On Wednesday the Clallam County Sheriff's Office identified two of the victims as Darrell C. Iverson, 57, and his son, Jordan D. Iverson.

The third victim was later identified as 26-year-old Tiffany May. Police said it's believed that she was Jordan's girlfriend, and was living at the residence.

According to a release from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10 block of Bear Meadow Road at 4:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

They were checking on the residents after family members said they hadn't heard from them since Christmas Day.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is now investigating along with the Port Angeles Police Department, Sequim Police Department, Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.