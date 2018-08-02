3 suspects tied to 10 'sophisticated' distraction thefts at Canada Line stations

Two suspects have been arrested and a third is on the loose after what police describe as a string of "sophisticated" distraction thefts at Canada Line stations in Metro Vancouver.

Transit Police are investigating 10 incidents in which two men and a woman used sleight of hand to steal wallets or purses from travellers, according to a news release.

Ricardo Oprea, 31, and Alina Raducanu, 31 were both arrested on July 21 after officers on patrol at Yaletown Station recognized them from a Transit Police bulletin. Both were wanted on Canada-wide immigration warrants.

A third suspect, 30-year-old Auras Yanis Raducanu, was allegedly seen jumping onto a train at the station while police dealt with the other two. There is also an immigration warrant in his name, but police have yet to locate and arrest him.

All three suspects are from Romania.

Transit Police are searching for 30-year-old Auras Yanis Raducanu in connection with a string of distraction thefts at Canada Line stations. (Transit Police)

The alleged scheme used "sophisticated distraction techniques," police say.

It began with one or two members of the group offering their help to travellers using the ticket vending machines. The suspects allegedly watched as the targets entered their credit or debit card PIN numbers.

Once the transaction was complete, the other suspects followed the targets and then distracted them with a bump or a nudge, or by starting a conversation, before stealing their belongings, according to police.

"Once in possession of the victim's debit or credit card, it is used to remove large sums of money and make substantial purchases. In some cases, losses have been in excess of $5,000," a Transit Police news release reads.

Watch how it's done

Since their arrests, both Oprea and Alina Raducanu have appeared for immigration hearings.

Raducanu has been released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 11. Police say theft charges are pending.

Oprea is being held in custody until his next immigration hearing on Aug. 28.

Investigators are asking members of the public for help tracking down Aurus Raducanu, who is believed to be Alina Raducanu's husband. He's described as eastern European, of average height, with a slim build, short dark brown hair, brown eyes and dark framed glasses.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of this suspect or who may have been the victim of a similar theft, is asked to call the Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419.