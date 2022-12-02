3 suicide notes discovered in group home bedroom where B.C. teen was found dead, inquest hears

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The Abbotsford police officer who found Traevon Chalifoux-Desjarlais dead in his group home bedroom closet testified at a coroner's inquest into his death that he also found what appeared to be three suicide notes lying face up on the nightstand and bedroom floor.

Const. Christian Drabosenig said he noticed the notes in the moments after finding the 17-year-old's body.

"I noticed on these pieces of paper there [were] notes written. I can't recall the exact wording, but to me, when I read the notes, it seemed like a goodbye note," said Drabosenig, testifying on day five of the coroner's inquest into Traevon's death.

Group home employee Murray McMaster testified earlier that neither he nor another group home worker located Traevon or the notes when they searched the bedroom "multiple times" in the days after Traevon was noticed missing on Sept. 14.

Drabosenig testified he was dispatched to the group home on Ware Street in Abbotsford on Sept. 18, 2020, to collect Traevon's DNA as part of the missing person's investigation. According to Drabosenig, McMaster answered the door of the group home and, on questioning, stated he had checked Traevon's room and had no information about his whereabouts.

Drabosenig said McMaster then mentioned a weird smell.

"I became suspicious and started asking questions," said Drabosenig. "[McMaster] stated that Traevon might have had a small pet like a hamster or animal that might have died down there, but he couldn't find it ... This story was kind of odd for me, so I asked if I could have a look, and he said yes."

In 2020, Traevon Chalifoux-Desjarlais, 17, was found dead in his bedroom in a government-run group home in Abbotsford. A coroner's inquest is looking into the death of the Indigenous teen. (Submitted by Sarah Rauch)

Drabosenig testified when McMaster opened the door from the main floor to the basement, there was a strong odour that, as a longtime police officer, he immediately recognized.

Upon entering Traevon's bedroom, Drabosenig said he noticed how small and barren it was. He said after looking under the mattress, he opened the closet and found Traevon's body hanging in the closet.

Evidence given earlier by Traevon's mother, psychiatrist and guardianship social worker paints a picture of a vulnerable Indigenous youth who faced overwhelming challenges in his short life. In the weeks before his death, he was off his medication, exhibiting self-harming behaviour and suicidal ideation.

The inquest heard that Traevon frequently went AWOL and had been the subject of 14 previous missing person reports.

More than one of the people involved in his "circle of care" said COVID-19 restrictions were an exacerbating circumstance at the time.

The Ware Street group home was run by Rees Family Services, a company contracted by Indigenous child welfare provider Xyolhemeylh. Xyolhemeylh is a delegated agency of the Ministry of Children and Family Development operating in the Fraser Valley.

The inquest is slated to hear evidence into next week.

Coroner's inquests do not find blame; rather, they are meant to serve the public interest in determining the cause and circumstances of a death. The jury hearing the evidence can make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs: