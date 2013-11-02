3 schools in Fraser Health closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

The Fraser Health Authority announced Saturday evening that three schools are closing for two-weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

There have been seven cases at Cambridge Elementary School in Surrey, which Fraser Health said is an outbreak.

It described six cases at Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and eight cases at Al-Hidayah School, an independent school in New Westminster, as clusters.

In a release, the health authority says it advised Cambridge to close for a two week period to "break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school."

It says that the two other schools will voluntarily close for a two-week period, "due to staffing challenges presented by the cluster," which means students at these schools will transition to remote learning for the two weeks.

Cambridge Elementary School is located on 6115 - 150 Street in Surrey B.C. (Surrey School District)

'This closure will cause disruption'

Jordan Tinney, superintendent for Surrey schools said in a letter to the families of Cambridge that the cases at the school dated back to mid-October and that a outbreak was declared because the transmission of cases happened on-site and beyond a single cohort.

He said the school will close until Nov. 30.

"We ... appreciate the fact that this closure will cause disruption and inconvenience for many," said the letter. "The safety of our school is of upmost importance and we appreciate your patience and understanding."

Tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/Fraserhealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FraserHealth</a> declares an outbreak at Cambridge Elementary and closes the school for 2 weeks. An important message below for Cambridge community. Letters have gone to all staff/community. More information for all tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd36learn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd36learn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/surreybc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surreybc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofSurrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofSurrey</a> <a href="https://t.co/fRlO65UIpJ">pic.twitter.com/fRlO65UIpJ</a> —@jordantinney

Fraser Health says that if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, contact tracing is done to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

On Friday, the province announced 617 new confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Nearly 70 per cent of those cases were in the Fraser Health region.

More than a dozen school districts in the region have had exposure events for the virus.

Teachers' federation demands changes

On Saturday before the school closures were announced, the B.C. Teachers' Federation called on the province to immediately reduce the number of students per class to 15 in the Fraser Health region, as COVID-19 cases in the region continue to surge.

In a letter posted to Twitter Saturday morning, BCTF president Teri Mooring wrote that the rise in cases is of deep concern to teachers working in that health authority.

"With class sizes what they are now, teachers find it virtually impossible to maintain physical distancing in classes," she wrote.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling shows that so far schools have not been a major source of transmission, with nine out of 10 schools having no exposure. There have been exposures in 261 of B.C.'s 1,942 schools.

Kelowna's École de l'Anse-au-sable was the first school in the province to close temporarily due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Close to a dozen staff and students were infected. 160 were required to isolate, while the school was closed from late October to early November.

Also on Saturday, Fraser Health declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at three long-term care centres.

They are the George Derby Care Centre in Burnaby, the Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster, and Jackman Manor in Aldergrove.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site.

On Friday, the province said there were 35 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living and six in acute care facilities.

Fraser Health said it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The health authority is also asking anyone living in the health region to use its assessment tool and get tested if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.