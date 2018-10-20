3 people stabbed on Granville Street strip

Police are investigating after three people were stabbed in Vancouver's entertainment district Saturday morning.

The stabbings happened during a group fight that broke out on Granville Street near Helmcken Street just after 3 a.m. PT, according to a statement from Vancouver Police.

The fight was between two groups of men and women in their 20s and early 30s. When police stopped the fight they discovered that three people had been stabbed. Police say they were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was also hospitalized with minor injuries but has been released.

Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement that several arrests have been made, but VPD's major crime section is still investigating.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia