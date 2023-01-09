Content
British Columbia·Breaking

3 people believed to be members of the same family found dead inside Surrey home

Surrey RCMP say they discovered the bodies of three people inside a Surrey home on Monday.

Integrated homicide Investigation Team is on scene gathering evidence

A house in Surrey is blocked off with police tape after three bodies were found inside.
A house near 112 Avenue and 156 Street has been blocked off with police tape after three bodies were found inside. (Shane MacKichan)

The department says officers attended a home near 112 Avenue and 156 Street shortly after 12 p.m. The bodies were found inside the house. 

Police say they believe all three people are related, and the Surrey RCMP says no one else was located on the property.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now working on the case.

A group of Surrey RCMP officers stand outside of a home where three bodies were found.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to help investigate the three deaths. (Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP says it does not believe there is any ongoing risk to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

