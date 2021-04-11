3 people banned from fishing anywhere in Canada after overfishing violations near Nootka Sound

Three people have been banned from fishing or holding a fishing licence anywhere in Canada after pleading guilty to overfishing off Vancouver Island.

Nootka Sound RCMP investigated the trio in September 2019 after reports they were overfishing in the Gold River area.

When police found the three individuals, only one of them had a valid fishing licence and the group had dozens of fish, including salmon, which were not properly recorded.

Mounties seized the group's 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time, along with chinook salmon, rock fish filets and ling cod filets.

Nootka Sound RCMP say the vessel stopped for overfishing was clearly in violation of the Fisheries Act. (Nootka Sound RCMP)

The three appeared in Provincial Court in Campbell River, B.C., this past February and pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act.

Greg Askey, a fishery officer and field supervisor with the Campbell River Fisheries Department Detachment, said in a statement that this was the most significant sport fishing violation he's seen in more than 20 years.