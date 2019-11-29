3 pedestrians struck and killed in Lower Mainland in 30-hour period

Three pedestrians were struck and killed in the Lower Mainland within a 30-hour period Wednesday and Thursday.

A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening at the intersection of Ladner Trunk Road and Harvest Drive.

Delta police are investigating and have closed the road.

Footage from the scene shows a covered body in the middle of the road with a lone shoe nearby. A taxi appears to have been involved and was parked near the police tape.

Police in Abbotsford are also investigating the death of a pedestrian following an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck in the Clearbrook area early Thursday. The driver remained at the scene.

A woman, who police believe to be in her 40s, was transported to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The third victim, an 88-year-old woman, was struck Wednesday afternoon in Burnaby at the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Beresford Street. She died in hospital, police confirmed Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.