3 Metro Vancouver mayoral candidates face professional misconduct allegations

Three Metro Vancouver mayoral candidates are facing various allegations of professional misconduct as B.C. gears up for municipal elections across the province on Oct. 20.

The Law Society of B.C. is investigating West Vancouver mayoral candidate Mark Sager for professional misconduct. The society's citation says Sager, a lawyer, has been accused of accepting a $100,000 gift from one of his clients.

Sager, however, has a simple explanation for the gift: he says it came from his godmother.

"I did do some legal work for her, I never charged her one penny and she came into some unexpected funds and wanted to give me a gift," Sager said.

"The discipline committee must investigate this, I completely agree with the process. I'm glad I haven't had to do it before and hopefully will never have to do it again."

The society emphasizes that all allegations are unproven until a discipline hearing panel determines their validity.

Richmond candidate also cited

The Law Society is also investigating a long list of citations against Richmond mayoral candidate Hong Guo, which involve the misappropriation of millions of dollars between January 2014 and October 2016.

Guo, also a lawyer, defended herself on Twitter, explaining that it was two former employees, one of them her accountant, who stole the money from her lawyer's pooled trust account by forging her signature.

Guo said she reported the theft to RCMP as soon as she found out about it, and the former employees are now serving time in jail.

"It has been a valuable (and painful) learning experience for me," Guo said on Twitter.

I am looking forward to being able to share my side of this with the Law Society so we can have this issue cleared up. Rightfully, they want to hear my information so they can understand what happened. I put my trust in two individuals and by doing so, was put in this situation. —@hongguo2018

In Chilliwack, the city announced an independent auditor will investigate expenses that mayoral candidate and current councillor Sam Waddington incurred while travelling to municipal conferences across Canada over the last four years.

Waddington says the accusations are a political ploy to cast doubt on his candidacy. He believes all his expenses will be exonerated.

"Every time I've been out of town on business for the City of Chilliwack, the thing on the front and centre of my mind with every expense that I incur, with every meeting that I hold, is the benefit for my community," Waddington said.

"That's why I'm out of town and I adhere to that and everything that I've done."

With files from Justin McElroy