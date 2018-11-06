3 men with ties to gang conflict arrested and charged in Surrey, B.C.

Three men with ties to gang conflict in the Lower Mainland have been arrested and charged with numerous offences in Surrey, B.C.

Sagar Virk, 18, Sandeep Mathroo, 21, and Manjit Bahia, also 21, were arrested after RCMP searched a house in Newton on Friday.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and "other items consistent with drug packaging" during the search, according to a statement.

They also found two starter pistols, a BB gun, an air-soft replica pistol and $4,200 in what's believed to be drug money.

RCMP say $4,200 in what's believed to be drug money was seized from the home in Surrey during the search. (Shutterstock / Stefan Malloch)

Long list of charges

Virk has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and three counts of breach of conditions.

Mathroo and Bahia have been charged with assault with a weapon, one count of use of an imitation firearm while committing assault with weapon, uttering threats, using an imitation firearm while uttering threats and mischief.

Mathroo has also been charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

All three men, who are from Surrey, are being held in custody pending their bail hearings.

RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the investigation was sparked by reports of someone uttering threats in the community. The officer said it's believed the alleged threats were related to the drug trade and conflict between gang members.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.