3 men charged in Granville strip stabbing

Charges have been approved against three men allegedly involved in a Granville Street stabbing that sent four people to hospital in late October.

Eighteen-year-old Sigfredo Aguirre from Vancouver has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Justin Purewal, a 21-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with aggravated assault.

A 17-year-old youth from Delta, who cannot be named because they are a minor, has also been charged with aggravated assault.

The stabbings happened during a group fight that broke out on Granville Street near Helmcken Street just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 20, according to a statement from Vancouver Police.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person was hospitalized for minor injuries.