3 men charged for allegedly assaulting police officers in English Bay in June

Three men have been charged for allegedly assaulting Vancouver Police officers on English Bay beach in June.

A statement from Vancouver Police says 26-year-old Anthony King and 21-year-old Chas Verrier have been charged with assault of a police officer and obstruction of a police officer.

The third suspect, not named because he is a youth, has been charged with the same.

Const. Tania Visintin said in the statement the men were identified thanks to tips from the public.

On June 18, police were called to investigate a fight involving 10 people at English Bay at around 7 p.m.

Police said one man caused a disturbance after being arrested and refused to leave, causing dozens of beachgoers to surround the police.

Investigators said in June that three officers were hurt during the incident. One officer suffered a significant injury and was taken to hospital.