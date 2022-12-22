3-legged moose being monitored in Prince George

A three-legged moose is being monitored by conservation officers in Prince George, who say they are hopeful the animal will survive the winter despite its injury.

The young bull moose was first spotted in early November and has been seen almost every day since, said conservation officer Stephanie Peeling.

While it's not known what exactly happened, Peeling says they believe the moose was hit by a vehicle, causing part of its leg to break off.

"A this time, we're just continuing to monitor and hope that it heals through the winter."

A 'hearty' species

The moose has primarily been spotted grazing in Aberdeen, a suburban neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city, bordering a golf course and woods. Peeling says residents have been calling regularly to provide updates on the moose's health.

"They're actually quite impressed that it's making its way through the neighbourhood and surviving with three legs," she said.

Peeling said as long as the moose is mobile and able to eat, there's no need for wildlife officers to intervene. They are continuing to keep tabs on the animal and consulting with the provincial wildlife veterinarian to evaluate its condition.

"Ungulates are a very hearty species, so there are documented cases of them surviving with three legs."