3 killed in Surrey crash Tuesday identified as mother and 2 sons

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the three victims of Tuesday's fatal single-vehicle crash as a mother and two sons.

The car crashed into the Highway 99 overpass over the 32 Avenue diversion at about 10:30 a.m. PT, according to a news release. All three people in the vehicle were dead when police arrived.

Police say they subsequently determined there was something suspicious about the accident and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

IHIT has not released any further details, like ages or names, about the occupants of the car, other than the familial relationship.

In a news release, IHIT said it was working with Surrey RCMP on the investigation.

RCMP and IHIT investigators are canvassing the 14900-block of 35 Avenue. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Their next step is to canvass the 14900-block of 35 Avenue — an area they say is related to the victims. They will be going door-to-door to speak to potential witnesses.