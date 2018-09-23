3 injured in hammer attack in New Westminster

Three people were injured after a man attacked them with a hammer on the Queensborough Bridge on Sunday.

New Westminster police said officers were first called to reports of someone attacking an elderly man on the bridge.

When two people intervened to help, the suspect began attacking them as well.

The suspect still had the hammer in his hands when officers arrived, police said in a statement, and he continued to attack one of the victims when officers told him to drop the weapon.

Officers deployed an Arwen, which launches non-lethal ammunition. When that didn't work, they deployed "another less lethal option" and the suspect was arrested.

The three victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are thankful that this was not worse than it was, which can be attributed to the people who helped stop the attack and the quick response of NWPD patrol officers," said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Police said the suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

