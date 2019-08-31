3 injured after bus transporting farm workers winds up in Abbotsford ditch

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a farm worker transportation bus ended up in a ditch.

According to a written statement from police, Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the incident at Ross Road and 58th Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There were 36 employees on board when the bus "left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch," according to the statement.

Everyone on board was able to exit the bus, and three people were taken by BC Ambulance Service to hospital with minor injuries.

Abbotsford Police officers, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and WorkSafe BC remain on scene to investigate.