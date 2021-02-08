3 fishers rescued after chilly night spent on Kootenay Lake

Three men on a fishing boat were rescued Sunday morning after spending the night lost on Kootenay Lake near Kaslo, B.C.

The men were reported overdue Saturday night, said Mike Hudson, South Columbia Search and Rescue manager.

One man was able to text his wife at around 9 p.m., saying they were having trouble in the fog and didn't know where they were, he said.

Hudson's team was called to assist Kaslo Search and Rescue and arrived at around 6 a.m. to search for the 16-foot boat.

"The boat that they had had a fully enclosed canvas top so they were able to stay out of the elements. They also had a propane heater inside. They did mention they went through five of six canisters of propane," Hudson said.

The men were otherwise well-prepared, with extra food and water as the temperature dipped to –8 C overnight with wind, he added.

Search and rescue crews were able to guide the group to the dock. No one was injured.

This is the eighth call South Columbia Search and Rescue has received in the past four weeks, Hudson said, a trend the rest of the province has also seen in the past year.

"We're noticing things starting to ramp up in our area here," Hudson said.

"Not sure if people are just getting a little stir crazy and starting to head out, or just needing to get out into the wilderness."

Hudson says everyone should have a trip plan and carry essentials, like extra clothing and food when heading out.

Planning ahead can keep you safe and help search and rescue crews in the event you might need their help.

"It's really important that you tell somebody where you're headed and what your approximate plan is, so when and if you get into trouble we have a really great starting point," Hudson said.

"Always be prepared."