3 employees at Earls restaurant in Port Coquitlam test positive for COVID-19

Earls Restaurants has confirmed three people who work at the Port Coquitlam location have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home.

The new cases come amid growing concerns over the recent rise in cases in B.C. There have been 102 new confirmed cases across the province since Friday afternoon.

Earls Restaurants said in a statement to CBC News that "all staff members were temperature checked upon arrival at the restaurant, did not show symptoms, and were wearing the appropriate PPE."

The Earls Port Coquitlam location has been closed temporarily to allow for a complete deep sanitation of the property.

The restaurant has been working closely with the Fraser Health Authority and the risk to the public is low, the company said.

Fraser Health says anyone who was at Earls Port Coquitlam at the following times may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.