White Rock community rallies behind local brewery

If cat's can have nine lives, why can't dogs have at least a few?

Three Dogs Brewing in White Rock is facing hard times after it was forced to close just months after opening when the building its operators were renting was approved for development.

The owners managed to move into a new location, but say the cost would have ruined them if the local community hadn't stepped in to help.

The brewery closed on Oct. 21, 2018 and since then owners Pam Glazier and Scott Keddy and their son Matt Glazier haven't made any income.

Relocating has resulted in bills for renovations, inspections and permits just to try and open again. The family says they owe more than $150,000.

"It's killing us. This was not in our wallets. We are just a family trying to pull this off," said Pam Glazier.

But it appears people in White Rock weren't willing to let Three Dogs lie.

Helping hands

Pam said customers have volunteered to help put up drywall and install floors. The local Bayside Rugby Club has also come forward to lug boxes and whatever else needs doing. Staff has also stuck it out during the closure to help in whatever way they can.

"It's community helping community. White Rock helping White Rock," said Pam.

And according to her, the majority of White Rock city council wants to help get the taps flowing again too. Glazier and Keddy have attended city meetings and say they're amazed by how many councillors support their cause.

The couple needs city approval to open in their new location at 1515 Johnston Road. Council has fast-tracked their public hearing, which takes place Monday night. If the outcome is favourable, the brewery could be back in business in time for the holidays.

Pam Glazier stands behind the bar at the new location of 3 Dogs Brewing. (Jesse Johnston/CBC )

Pam Glazier says she's moved by the support.

"It just proves to me that this is a community place. A place the community needs, wants and enjoys having," she said.

She said if the brewery opens in time for the Christmas rush the business can bounce back. If not, Glazier and Keddy don't know how they can pay staff and afford to keep waiting.

"It's getting kind of scary," said Glazier.

During the closure, Keddy — who brews 3 Dogs' 24 different beers — hasn't had a permit to make beer in the new location. But he said he brewed about 200 kegs before the October move and that will be enough to make it through the Christmas season if they get approval to open in time.

