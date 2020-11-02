Coroner investigating 3 deaths on Vancouver Island

The B.C. Coroners Service says it's investigating three deaths on Vancouver Island.

The coroner said Monday it's investigating in the Whiskey Creek area near Coombs, B.C., about 50 kilometres west of Nanaimo.

It was notified of the deaths Sunday.

The coroner did not provide more details, including where the people died or any of their identities.

CBC News has contacted RCMP for more details.

More to come.