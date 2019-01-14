3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Three people are dead after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into an overpass in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. PT on the 32 Avenue diversion under the Highway 99 overpass. All three people in the vehicle were dead when Mounties arrived, according to a news release.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, and have closed off the area around the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Road closures include: