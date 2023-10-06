3 people dead after plane crash in Chilliwack, B.C.: RCMP
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed near a motel in Chilliwack, B.C., according to RCMP.
Everyone on board died and the next of kin are being notified
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., according to RCMP in the city about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.
The plane crashed behind a motel, killing the pilot and everyone on board, Sgt. Pete Healey said.
The RCMP are notifying the victims' next of kin, Healey said.
It's still unknown what caused the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft. to crash.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's sending investigators.
"The scene is contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area," RCMP said in a news release.
The RCMP originally received reports about the incident around 2 p.m. PST.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.