3 people dead after plane crash in Chilliwack, B.C.: RCMP

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Chilliwack, B.C., according to RCMP in the city about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The plane crashed behind a motel, killing the pilot and everyone on board, Sgt. Pete Healey said.

The RCMP are notifying the victims' next of kin, Healey said.

It's still unknown what caused the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft. to crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's sending investigators.

First responders were on the scene by the Chilliwack Motor Inn. The plane crashed into nearby bushes. (CBC)

"The scene is contained and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area," RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP originally received reports about the incident around 2 p.m. PST.

