3 dead in single vehicle collision in Surrey

RCMP say three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Surrey, B.C., early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of the collision on 104th Avenue near Highway 1 in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood at around 3 a.m. PT.

When RCMP and emergency responders arrived, they determined all three people in the vehicle were dead.

Investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of the crash, and 104th Avenue is closed in both directions between 160th Street and Fraserglen Drive.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.