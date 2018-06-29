Skip to Main Content
3 dead after plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C.
British Columbia

3 dead after plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C.

Three people are dead after a small plane carrying four people crashed near Smithers Landing, B.C., on Saturday.

4 were on board the Cessna 182

CBC News ·
A stock photo of a Cessna 182, the same type of plane that has crashed near Smithers Landing. (Shutterstock)

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed near Smithers Landing, B.C., on Saturday.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed Sunday that four people were on board the Cessna 182, which has a capacity of four. 

The B.C. Coroners Service said two passengers and one pilot died in the crash.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, it received an alert from a emergency transmitter indicating that an airplane was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

A helicopter located the crash site, and rescue planes landed at the scene. 

Smithers Landing is about 50 kilometres northeast of Smithers, approximately halfway between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories