3 dead after plane crash near Smithers Landing, B.C.

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed near Smithers Landing, B.C., on Saturday.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed Sunday that four people were on board the Cessna 182, which has a capacity of four.

The B.C. Coroners Service said two passengers and one pilot died in the crash.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, it received an alert from a emergency transmitter indicating that an airplane was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

A helicopter located the crash site, and rescue planes landed at the scene.

Smithers Landing is about 50 kilometres northeast of Smithers, approximately halfway between Prince George and Prince Rupert.