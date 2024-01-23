3 dead, 4 in critical condition after heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C.

Three people are dead and four others were rushed to hospital in critical condition after a helicopter crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing confirmed the deaths in a statement Monday evening, saying the company wants to express its condolences to those affected by the crash.

"The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family," the company's president John Forrest said.

"It is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share. We hope you will respect the privacy of those impacted at this extremely difficult time."

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it was notified of the crash at about 4:15 p.m. PT, and paramedics were sent to the scene with three air ambulances and five ground ambulances. The four critically injured patients were taken to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

Northern Health said a Code Orange was declared at the Terrace hospital to ensure enough staff and resources were available.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved. We also want to thank Mills Memorial staff and medical staff who responded quickly and compassionately to ensure the best possible care both for patients involved in the incident and for those whose needs were not related," the health authority said in a written statement.

David Jephson of Terrace Search and Rescue told CBC his crews were on scene to help bring the injured people to safety. He said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria was also called to assist, along with Cormorant helicopters from Comox.

Northern Escape said it has contacted the critical incident stress management team of the heli-skiing trade association HeliCat Canada to support the people affected by the crash.