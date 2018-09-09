New
3.3-magnitude earthquake felt by Victoria, B.C., residents
The early morning quake struck in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, about 30 kilometres southeast of Victoria.
An earthquake early Sunday morning in the Strait of Juan de Fuca was felt by residents in Victoria, B.C.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the 3.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 23.1 kilometres in an area of the strait on the Washington side, about 30 kilometres southeast of Victoria.
Some Victoria-area residents reported feeling light shaking when the quake hit at around 5:55 a.m. PT.
Think we just had a small earthquake in Victoria. Felt the house shake. For a few seconds.—@vancbcmcarthur
Natural Resources Canada says there are no reports of damage. The quake did not trigger a tsunami.
With files from CHEK
Comments
