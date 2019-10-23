A second teenager has died as the result of a rollover crash near Williams Lake, B.C., last weekend.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed Wednesday morning that it's now investigating two deaths after the female teen succumbed to her injuries.

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a GMC pickup truck carrying five people veered off Highway 20 and rolled onto its roof, according to police.

One person died at the scene. The four others were taken to hospital with injuries Mounties described as serious to critical.

An earlier RCMP statement said alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

Neither the RCMP nor the coroner could confirm the two teens' identities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.