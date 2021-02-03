Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Gastown Hotel stabbing

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood last weekend, according to Vancouver police.

Kenneth Gates, 48, has been charged with second degree murder as well as aggravated assault, following his arrest inside the Gastown Hotel on Water Street early Sunday morning, a police statement said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the single-room occupancy hotel at around 5:30 a.m. PT, that morning where they found Gates, and two others suffering from stab wounds.

One victim, Jeremy Greene, 40, died at the scene.

The other victim, a 28-year-old from Vancouver, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Emergency responders rushed a second stabbing victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the Gastown Hotel on Sunday Jan. 31, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say Gates has been in custody since his arrest.

There were 19 homicides in Vancouver in 2020. The five-year average — between 2016 and 2020 — was 15 per year.