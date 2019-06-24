Skip to Main Content
Feds announce $275M for 'largest private sector investment in Canadian history' — Kitimat, B.C.'s LNG project
Feds announce $275M for 'largest private sector investment in Canadian history' — Kitimat, B.C.'s LNG project

The federal government is pumping $275 million into LNG Canada's $40 billion liquefied natural gas project in Kitmat, B.C.

Cash earmarked for energy-efficient gas turbines needed for the $40B project and a new bridge in Kitimat

An artist's rendering of the proposed LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C. (LNG Canada/Flickr)

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made the announcement Monday in Kitimat, announcing the $220 million will be directed toward buying energy-efficient gas turbines for the project, with the additional $55 million spent on replacing the Haisla Bridge in Kitimat, which is expected to see an increase in traffic.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this historic $40 billion project that will get our resources to new markets," said Morneau.

LNG Canada includes a liquefaction facility, a 670 kilometre pipeline from Dawson Creek and a marine terminal.

The project represents the "largest private sector investment in Canadian history," according to a federal government news release.

The government claims LNG Canada will create 7,500 direct construction jobs and at least 300 permanent jobs in the new facility once completed.

The jobs number rises to 10,000 if pipeline construction and other upstream employment is included.

On Twitter, B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver was critical of the announcement, writing: "And so the @liberal_party 'climate emergency' leads to another $220 million subsidy to LNG Canada."

Last week, the House of Commons declared a national climate emergency in Canada.

The vote in favour of the non-binding motion took place hours before the government announced it was approving the $7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

