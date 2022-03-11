27-year-old woman charged with throwing hot coffee at Tim Hortons employee

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged, after she allegedly threw hot coffee at a donut shop employee last fall.

Vancouver police say Megan Russell has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Authorities said the woman entered a Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott Street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside at around 10 a.m. PT on Oct. 20 and ordered a coffee.

Surveillance video showed the employee handing the woman a cup of coffee, which she then threw back at the employee's face.

"We understand how traumatizing it is when people become victims of random and unprovoked attacks," VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

Russel was arrested March 4, according to police, after evidence from the scene and tips from the public helped to identify her.

"When these incidents happen, we do everything we can to fully investigate, gather evidence, and identify the people responsible," Addison said.