27-year-old Chilliwack man charged with second degree murder in fatal stabbing

A 27-year-old Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged in the December stabbing death of 64-year old Holbert Tew in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Matthew Bauer was arrested Friday after a three-week investigation of the stabbing, which occurred at a residence in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue in Mission near Mary Street on Dec. 14, around 7 a.m. PT.

IHIT said on Saturday the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) laid a charge of second degree murder against Bauer in relation to the homicide of Tew.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing.

It was one of three unrelated homicides on the Lower Mainland that occurred in 24 hours in December, which included a stabbing in North Vancouver and a shooting in Chilliwack.

According to court records online, Bauer is set to appear next in court on Wednesday Jan. 11.