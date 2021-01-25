26 people infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey emergency shelter

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Surrey Emergency Response Centre after two staff members and 24 clients tested positive for the virus.

The unused rec centre was set up as an emergency space last April able to shelter up to 110 homeless people needing to self-isolate during the pandemic.

Staff and clients are now being screened for symptoms while those who tested positive and their close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

Fraser Health says in a news release from Saturday that it is working on-site with the Fraser Health Mental Health and Substance Use team to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies and infection control measures.

The release also reminded people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as they feel COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

"Please don't wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at Menno Home in Abbotsford and The Harrison at Elim Village in Surrey have been declared over.