25K worth of equipment stolen from therapy dogs

A local dog therapy company is pleading with the public for help after over $25,000 worth of equipment was stolen on Wednesday night.

Vancouver ecoVillage describes itself as "a consciously caring community dedicated to providing therapeutic services and mental health wellness for all."

In a written statement, the group said that on Wednesday night the equipment was stolen from a van parked at Henshaw lane at Cardero Street in the West End.

Custom-made harnesses, leashes, collars, ID badges, cooling-gel dog mats, equipment bags and purses for 50 therapy dogs were all stolen.

A dog stroller used by handicapped therapy dogs was also stolen.

"We are completely devastated. We have several therapy dog events coming up on Monday and every week in June, but now the therapy dogs will have none of their needed harnesses or equipment," said a statement from the group.

Vancouver Police confirmed they are investigating the theft, and said no arrests have been made.

