25 years and still missing: the disappearance of Nick and Lisa Masée

It has been 25 years since Nick Masée and his wife, Lisa, went missing and their disappearance has left his two children, Nick Masée Jr., and sister Tanya Masée Van Ravenzwaaij confused and heartbroken.

The siblings, along with North Vancouver RCMP, held a press conference Tuesday to appeal to the public for new information. They also announced they're increasing the reward money from $25,000 to $50,000.

"Perhaps the time that has gone by would allow somebody to come forward now, that otherwise might have remained silent in the past," Nick Masée Jr. told reporters.

On August 10, 1994, the day before they were last seen, the Masées were meant to meet a millionaire investor at Trader Vic's restaurant in downtown Vancouver, said North Vancouver RCMP Sergeant Peter DeVries.

DeVries said police know that meeting never happened. Nick Masée, a retired banker, was 55 at the time and his wife was 39.

Nick Masée, a retired banker, and his wife Lisa went missing on Aug. 11, 1994. (Family photo)

On August 11, Lisa Masée made two calls to her boss, and her husband's business partner to say they'd be away for a few days. No one has heard from them since.

DeVries said police later found zap straps — plastic handcuffs — at the Masées' home.

"The facts did not allow investigators to determine conclusively if they had been kidnapped, or murdered or the victims of some other crime," DeVries said.

Police believe the couple died as a result of a criminal act.

Nick Masée Jr., and his sister Tanya Masée Van Ravenzwaaij hold hands during a press conference about the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of their father and his wife. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"There's the logical part that tells you that they can't be in hiding and then there's a part of you in your heart that wants them to still be living," said Tanya Masée Van Ravenzwaaij.

DeVries said there are no new leads in the case.