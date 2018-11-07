25-year-old charged in weekend traffic death

A 25-year-old man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with a fatal car crash over the weekend.

Surrey resident Nicolas Karvouniaris was the lone occupant of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centre median and hit a Ford Escape head on just after midnight on Nov. 4 on 88 Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers remain in hospital with life threatening injuries. A third passenger suffered minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Karvouniaris has been released under conditions and is awaiting a court date.

Investigators are asking that anyone with relevant dash-cam or cell phone video or who witnessed the crash, contact them at 604-599-0502, or at Crime Stoppers.