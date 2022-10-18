B.C., Ontario police announce 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada

The British Columbia RCMP is hosting a news conference in Surrey, B.C., to bring attention to the 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada at 10 a.m. PT.

The list, compiled by the Bolo Program — which stands for "be on the lookout" — is dominated by people wanted by police in Ontario and contains a few wanted in B.C.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, Bolo Program director Max Langlois, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis and Toronto Police Service Insp. Hank Idsinga will be in attendance.

The Bolo Program is the main activity of a charitable organization started by Stéphan Crétier, founder and CEO of GardaWorld Security Corporation.

According to its website, the program "amplifies priority wanted notices for which police services have already requested the public's assistance."