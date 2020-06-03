$24M lottery dream comes true for Aldergrove, B.C., man

Ronald Cumiskey probably didn't get a lot of sleep last Wednesday after deciding to check a BCLC lotto ticket he bought last month just before going to bed, only to find he was the winner of more than $24 million.

Cumiskey said he was about to turn off the lights when he remembered he hadn't checked his Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Aldergrove, B.C., on May 27.

"I checked it two, three, four times before it finally sank in," he said. "It's the dream you never think is going to come true."

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation introduced Cumiskey at a news conference in Vancouver Wednesday.

When Cumiskey finally realized he had won $24,369,459, he said his first move was to tell his girlfriend and his roommate.

Then he called his boss of more than 20 years.

"I said 'Frank — I'm retiring! You know that winner in Aldergrove? That's me!" he said.

Cumiskey is the third British Columbia resident to win a jackpot this year.

He said he has always wanted to travel to Oahu, Hawaii, to visit Pearl Harbor, as well as visit the east coast of Canada.

But first, he said, he'll take care of the people who have loved and cared for him throughout his life.

"I want to spend it helping the people that are close to me," he said.