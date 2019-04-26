$235.5M will fund widening of Highway 1 in Langley

Three levels of government are kicking in a total of $235.5 million to pay for widening 10 kilometres of Highway 1 in Langley.

The money will go toward adding a new high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction between 216th and 264th streets, officials announced Thursday.

It will also fund a reconfiguration of the 232nd Street interchange, the addition of a new underpass at Glover Road and the CP Rail crossing, and the construction of a new truck parking lot near Highways 1 and 17.

The federal government will contribute nearly $109 million to the project, while B.C. is committing more than $99 million and the Township of Langley is adding another $27 million.