21 new cases of COVID-19 detected in B.C. Wednesday, no new deaths
Wednesday's update means province has detected 3,149 cases and 189 British Columbians have died
Wednesday's update means province has detected 3,149 cases and 189 British Columbians have died
B.C. health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the province but no more deaths related to the disease.
The update was provided in a written statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.