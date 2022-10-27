B.C. government says it won't support 2030 Winter Olympics bid

The B.C. government announced Thursday it will not support a potential bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The province said in statement it has been reviewing the Indigenous-led bid for more than a year.

"I know that the prospect of hosting these Games is exciting to athletes and sports fans," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

"However, the province has the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project."

Beare said the direct cost of the bid would amount to billions of dollars, adding that it would jeopardize the government's "ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now."

The 2030 bid is being led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations, in addition to the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler.

More to come.