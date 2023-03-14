2023 Oscars honoured diversity, but several Vancouver entertainers say more needs to be done

Concert promoter Kamal Sharma was hosting a Bollywood concert in New Westminster, B.C., during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night when he got the news that Indian production RRR had won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

"I immediately stopped the concert, announced it, and the entire auditorium erupted," he said.

"We were delighted."

It was a similar feeling for Vancouver-based Chinese-Canadian actor Cynthia Zhou as she watched Everything, Everywhere, All At Once sweep the show with seven awards, including Best Picture.

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Stephanie Hsu, and Daniel Scheinert, winners of the Best Picture award for ’Everything Everywhere All at Once,' pose in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"It's incredible for us to be finally seen," Zhou told CBC following the awards.

"Michelle Yeoh has been in the industry for years, and this is really her first time being recognized on such a global level."

michelle yeoh’s acceptance speech at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oscars</a> <a href="https://t.co/7svT96qtx1">pic.twitter.com/7svT96qtx1</a> —@filmversejump

While this year's Academy Awards highlighted and honoured diversity in Hollywood, some Vancouver entertainers said more work needs to be done to really embrace different perspectives.

Zhou said casting directors are increasingly pushing for diversity, but stories and roles are still largely being written for a white audience, and ultimately, it's writers that need to change that.

"[We need] to get more diverse writers and diverse producers and directors in the room who are willing to even tell these stories to begin with," she said.

She said people like her are often typecast; for example, she regularly auditions for roles that require her to know martial arts.

"I'm still looking forward towards getting out of that typecast, which seems to be like this stereotype token Asian … rather than in this story we require these characters, and it just happens that this Asian person that we auditioned fit this character perfectly."

Naatu Naatu dancers should have been South Asian: critics

Although many people like Sharma and dancer Aditya Sood celebrated RRR's win on Sunday, critics pointed out that the Oscars used non-Indian choreographers and dancers who had a prior relationship with the Academy Awards show, taking away from the moment.

"This is a little upsetting," Sood said.

"Why not South Indian dancers? It would be a more happy moment for us if at least they can add like a couple of dancers who can also represent India."

Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NaatuNaatu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NaatuNaatu</a> is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oscars</a> I bow low to <a href="https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ssrajamouli</a> MM Keeravani & Chandrabose. 🙏🏽<a href="https://t.co/6urWNclql5">pic.twitter.com/6urWNclql5</a> —@anandmahindra

Sharma is confident that the next time a South Asian song is nominated and performed, the Academy will use South Asian dancers.

"This is the first attempt and recognition of Indian films, the music and dance," he said.

"Now that this song has been given the award, it will encourage a lot more performers to come out."

The Academy did not respond to CBC's request for comment.