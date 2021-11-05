CBC Vancouver journalists win 2 Jack Webster Awards

Journalists with CBC Vancouver and Radio-Canada have taken home prestigious prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

Drew Kerekes and Yvette Brend won the Best Breaking News Reporting category for their radio coverage of the New Westminster Pier Park Fire.

Francis Plourde won the Best Reporting category for Out of province travels in Whistler during the pandemic for Radio-Canada.

The winners were announced during an online ceremony in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

CBC B.C. was well represented among the nominees on Wednesday night, with two nominations for Best Feature/ Enterprise reporting — Radio Podcast, one in Excellence in Multimedia Journalism, one in Excellence in Legal Journalism, and another in Excellence in Business/Industry/Economics/Labour reporting.