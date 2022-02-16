Little more than a year after Adrian Golofit was killed in Surrey, police are releasing new details about his murder, hoping someone will come forward with information that could help their ongoing investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Golofit's homicide was targeted and not random.

On the evening of Feb. 12, 2021, police were called to a home near 194 Street and 66 Avenue. There, they found the 31-year-old-man dead.

Police say his injuries indicated homicide but they have never said what they were.

Golofit was not known to police. The motive for the attack is still being determined.

Police say they've spoken with several witnesses and have gone through electronics found in Golofit's home.

"The information obtained thus far is painting a clearer picture of what may have transpired," IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.