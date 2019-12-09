Lower Mainland detached home values expected to drop as much as 15% in property assessment

Single family home values are expected to drop by as much as 15 per cent across the Lower Mainland next year, according to BC Assessment.

With three weeks before property assessments are sent to homeowners, preliminary numbers show detached home values dropping between five and 15 per cent compared to last year.

Assessments are calculated by looking at the sales of similar properties around July 1 every year. Other factors that affect market value include property characteristics, land size and location, said Tina Ireland with BC Assessment.

Condos and townhouse values are expected to remain the same, with some areas around the Lower Mainland seeing a slight drop in value. Similarly, BC Assessment predicts little to no change for commercial properties, noting values have stabilized since last year.

Property taxes

But whether or not a decrease in your home value will result in a drop in property taxes will depend on your neighbours.

"You would only see a drop in your property taxes if your assessment changed or dropped more than your neighbour's," Ireland said.

"If your assessment went down 10 per cent, while for everyone else in your taxing jurisdiction the typical change was zero, then you might see a drop," she said.

Property assessments will be released on Jan. 2.