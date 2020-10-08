How to watch the B.C. leaders' debate on Oct. 13

The B.C. leaders' provincial election debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live.

The 90-minute televised debate will feature Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, NDP Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson.

The conversation will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, president of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute. The political candidates will face direct questions about current issues in B.C. and debate each other head to head.

The debate will be televised by a media consortium that includes CBC, CTV, Global B.C., CityTV, CHEK and CPAC.

Unlike previous debates, there will not be a live in-studio audience for the Oct. 13 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The media consortium is not disclosing the location of the debate to limit the number of people at the venue in respect of physical distancing guidelines.

The leaders and moderator will all be at the venue in person, physically distanced from one another.

Debate topics are not being disclosed in advance and, due to the limited timeframe, there will be no audience questions.

How to follow the debate on CBC

Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC British Columbia as well as on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television (check your TV service provider for channel).

Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (88.1 FM in Vancouver and Victoria, 88.9 FM in Kelowna and 91.5 FM in Prince George) or listen online .